LIAT adds one-way Bridgetown – St. Kitts sector from Nov 2019

By Jim Liu

LIAT earlier this month added one-way service on BridgEtown – St. Kitts sector, on board ATR72 aircraft. The full routing for this route is Georgetown (OGL) – Bridgetown – St. Kitts – Antigua, served on daily basis from 07NOV19.

LI521 SKB0830 – 0900ANU0950 – 1150BGI1230 – 1430OGL AT7 D
LI512 OGL1510 – 1710BGI1825 – 2005SKB2030 – 2100ANU AT7 D

Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.