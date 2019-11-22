LIAT earlier this month added one-way service on BridgEtown – St. Kitts sector, on board ATR72 aircraft. The full routing for this route is Georgetown (OGL) – Bridgetown – St. Kitts – Antigua, served on daily basis from 07NOV19.
LI521 SKB0830 – 0900ANU0950 – 1150BGI1230 – 1430OGL AT7 D
LI512 OGL1510 – 1710BGI1825 – 2005SKB2030 – 2100ANU AT7 D
LIAT adds one-way Bridgetown – St. Kitts sector from Nov 2019
