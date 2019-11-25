Turkish Airlines adds A350 South America service from July 2020

Turkish Airlines in last week’s schedule update filed changes to planned A350-900XWB operation for Northern summer 2020 season. From 13JUL20, the A350 will operate service to Buenos Aires and Sao Paulo.



Istanbul – Sao Paulo Guarulhos eff 13JUL20 A350-900XWB replaces 777-300ER

TK193 IST1315 – 2055GRU 359 136

TK194 GRU2235 – 1710+1IST 359 136



Istanbul – Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Buenos Aires Ezeiza eff 14JUL20 A350-900XWB replaces 777-300ER

TK015 IST0940 – 1710GRU1830 – 2130EZE 359 x136

TK016 EZE2255 – 0130+1GRU0310+1 – 0940+1IST 359 x136



As a result of this new adjustment, selected long-haul market will see aircraft changes during summer 2020 season.



Istanbul – Los Angeles eff 10JUN20 Increase from 7 to 10 weekly, TK179/180 operated by 787-9 instead of planned A350. 11th weekly added from 14JUL20

Istanbul – Seoul Incheon eff 11AUG20 4 weekly TK088/089 operated by 777-300ER, replacing A330-300. This service was previously scheduled with A350-900XWB

Istanbul – Washington Dulles eff 08JUN20 TK007/008 777-300ER replaces 787-9