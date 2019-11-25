Hainan Airlines during the month of December 2019 is temporary reducing Beijing Capital – Taipei Taoyuan route, currently served by Boeing 737-800 aircraft, 4 times weekly. The airline will reduce service from 09DEC19 to 06JAN20, cancelling Mondays service.
HU7987 PEK0805 – 1140TPE 738 357
HU7988 TPE2000 – 2335PEK 738 357
Hainan Airlines reduces Beijing – Taipei service in Dec 2019
