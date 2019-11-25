Aeromar adds Mexico City – Saltillo service from Dec 2019

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Mexican carrier Aeromar from December 2019 plans to add new domestic service, which sees ATR72 aircraft operates Mexico City – Saltillo route. From 03DEC19, the airline will operate this route on weekdays.

VW760 MEX1410 – 1620SLW AT7 x67
VW761 SLW1640 – 1850MEX AT7 x67