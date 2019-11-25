Mexican carrier Aeromar from December 2019 plans to add new domestic service, which sees ATR72 aircraft operates Mexico City – Saltillo route. From 03DEC19, the airline will operate this route on weekdays.
VW760 MEX1410 – 1620SLW AT7 x67
VW761 SLW1640 – 1850MEX AT7 x67
Aeromar adds Mexico City – Saltillo service from Dec 2019
