Volaris from December 2019 plans to add new domestic sector, as the airline schedules Monterrey – Mazatlan route. From 07DEC19, Airbus A319 aircraft will operate this route 4 times weekly.
Y4134 MTY1221 – 1311MZT 319 x237
Y4135 MZT1341 – 1616MTY 319 x237
Volaris adds Monterrey – Mazatlan service from Dec 2019
