United reduces Newark – Hong Kong service in 1Q20

United Airlines in the first quarter of 2020 plans to reduce Newark – Hong Kong service, where the airline schedules 3 weekly flights, instead of 7. Frequency reduction is in effect from 12JAN20 to 28MAR20, EWR departure.



Previously reported, United from 03DEC19 to 28MAR20 plans Boeing 777-200ER service on this route, replacing -300ER.



UA179 EWR1420 – 1920+1HKG 777 246

UA180 HKG1100 – 1325EWR 777 146