Emirates in summer 2020 season plans to expand Dubai – Dhaka service, announced by the airline in the last few days. From 01JUN20, the airline will introduce 4th daily rotation, departing late-evening hours. EK588/589 will be operated by 2-class Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.
EK582 DXB0200 – 0840DAC 77W D
EK586 DXB1030 – 1720DAC 77W D
EK584 DXB1645 – 2320DAC 77W D
EK588 DXB2230 – 0520+1DAC 77W D
EK585 DAC0140 – 0340DXB 77W D
EK589 DAC0800 – 1100DXB 77W D
EK583 DAC1130 – 1420DXB 77W D
EK587 DAC1930 – 2230DXB 77W D
Emirates plans to increase Dhaka flights from June 2020
