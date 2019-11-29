Air France S20 St. Maarten service changes as of 28NOV19

Air France in this week’s schedule update revised Paris CDG – St. Maarten route, as the airline removed 5th weekly flight during peak season in summer 2020. From 24JUN20 to 02SEP20, previously filed service on Wednesdays, with Airbus A330-200, is no longer in effect.



The Skyteam carrier will continue to operate this route 4 times weekly, with Airbus A330-200.



AF498 CDG1030 – 1335SXM 343 x234

AF499 SXM1545 – 0605+1CDG 343 x234