Aeroflot on Thursday (28NOV19) filed service changes for Tokyo, as the airline plans to resume Moscow Sheremetyevo – Tokyo Haneda route. Service will resume on 29MAR20 with Boeing 777-300ER, replacing current Tokyo Narita operation.
SU260 SVO1900 – 1030+1HND 77W x357
SU264 SVO1900 – 1030+1HND 77W 3
SU262 SVO1900 – 1030+1HND 77W 57
SU263 HND1215 – 1605SVO 77W 16
SU261 HND1215 – 1605SVO 77W x146
SU265 HND1215 – 1605SVO 77W 16
Aeroflot resumes Tokyo Haneda service from late-March 2020
