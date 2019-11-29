Turkish Airlines S20 Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen – Abu Dhabi inventory changes

Turkish Airlines in recent inventory update filed changes for Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen – Abu Dhabi route. From 30MAR20, the airline is only accepting bookings in full fare C/Y-class, while the rest of booking classes is no longer available for reservation. The Star Alliance carrier previously filed 4 weekly flights for this route.



TK866 SAW2025 – 0200+1AUH 738 x257

TK867 AUH0300 – 0655SAW 738 x136