Juneyao Airlines further expands European network in S20

Juneyao Airlines this week announced the launch of additional 2 European destinations for summer 2020 season, including flights to Dublin and Reykjavik. Both destinations will be served via Helsinki.



Shanghai Pu Dong – Helsinki – Dublin eff 29MAR20 2 weekly 787-9

HO1659 PVG0055 – 0600HEL0730 – 0845DUB 789 47

HO1660 DUB1000 – 1505HEL1635 – 0635+1PVG 789 47



Shanghai Pu Dong – Helsinki – Reykjavik Keflavik eff 31MAR20 2 weekly 787-9

HO1661 PVG0055 – 0600HEL0730 – 0820KEF 789 26

HO1662 KEF0950 – 1620HEL1750 – 0750+1PVG 789 26



Reported last week, the airline will offer 3 weekly Shanghai Pu Dong – Helsinki – Manchester service from 30MAR20, with 787-9.