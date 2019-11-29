Singapore Airlines 1Q20 Hong Kong service changes as of 28NOV19

Singapore Airlines in recent schedule update further revised Singapore – Hong Kong service, during the first quarter of 2020. By February 2020, the airline is removing Airbus A380 service, while overall flights reduced from 7 to 6 daily.



Affected flights include the following.



SQ868/857 07JAN20 – 28MAR20 A330-300 replaces 787-10

SQ856/861 04FEB20 – 28MAR20 777-300ER replaces A380

SQ872/871 04FEB20 – 29FEB20 Service cancelled (Overall service reduced from 7 to 6 daily)

SQ890/891 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 Service cancelled (Overall service reduced from 7 to 6 daily)