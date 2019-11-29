LOT Polish Airlines in summer 2020 season is expanding Budapest – Seoul Incheon route, announced earlier this week. Subject to Government Approval, the airline will add 4th weekly flight from 06MAY20. Boeing 787-8 aircraft operates this route.
LO2001 BUD1225 – 0605+1ICN 788 257
LO2001 BUD1220 – 0600+1ICN 788 3
LO2002 ICN0730 – 1315BUD 788 x257
LOT Polish Airlines increases Budapest – Seoul flights in S20
Posted
LOT Polish Airlines in summer 2020 season is expanding Budapest – Seoul Incheon route, announced earlier this week. Subject to Government Approval, the airline will add 4th weekly flight from 06MAY20. Boeing 787-8 aircraft operates this route.