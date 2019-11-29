Air Astana discontinues Nur-Sultan – Paris CDG service in late-May 2020

Air Astana in recent schedule update filed additional changes to its service to Paris, in summer 2020 season. Planned service launch on Almaty – Paris CDG, on board Airbus A321neo LR from 03JUN20, remains unchanged. However the airline recently has removed Nur-Sultan – Paris CDG route, with last flight scheduled on 31MAY20.



Previously filed schedule from 01JUN20 as follows.



KC223 TSE1455 – 1655CDG 757 357

KC224 CDG1815 – 0530+1TSE 757 357