Turkmenistan Airlines in recent OAG schedule filings revised planned service on Ashgabat – Jeddah route, previously scheduled from late-Dec 2019. The once weekly Boeing 777-200LR service is now scheduled to begin on 02FEB20. Service departs Ashgabat on Sundays.
T5885 ASB2110 – 2310JED 77L 7
T5886 JED0120 – 0720ASB 77L 1
Turkmenistan Airlines moves Jeddah launch to Feb 2020
Posted
