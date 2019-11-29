Air Seoul from mid-December 2019 is discontinuing Seoul Incheon – Hiroshima route for winter 2019/20 season, currently served 3 times weekly. Reservation for this route is no longer available for travel on/after 16DEC19, according to the airline’s web booking system.
RS753 ICN0900 – 1040HIJ 321 5
RS753 ICN0910 – 1040HIJ 321 27
RS754 HIJ1130 – 1310ICN 321 27
RS754 HIJ1130 – 1320ICN 321 5
Air Seoul discontinues Hiroshima service from Dec 2019
