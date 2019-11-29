Air China expands Athens flights in S20

By Jim Liu

Air China in summer 2020 season plans to increase Beijing Capital – Athens service, which sees the addition of 4th weekly flight. The new flight operates on Fridays, effective from 03APR20. A330-300 operates this route.

CA863 PEK0230 – 0815ATH 333 x247
CA864 ATH1415 – 0430+1PEK 333 x247