Air China in summer 2020 season plans to increase Beijing Capital – Athens service, which sees the addition of 4th weekly flight. The new flight operates on Fridays, effective from 03APR20. A330-300 operates this route.
CA863 PEK0230 – 0815ATH 333 x247
CA864 ATH1415 – 0430+1PEK 333 x247
Air China expands Athens flights in S20
Posted
