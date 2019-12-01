Singapore Airlines from February 2020 is launching Airbus A350-900XWB service to Beijing, effective from 01FEB20. SQ800/805 Singapore – Beijing Capital service will be served by A350 on daily basis, replacing 777-300ER aircraft. The airline operates this route 3 times daily.
SQ800 SIN0110 – 0715PEK 359 D
SQ805 PEK0845 – 1530SIN 359 D
Singapore Airlines adds A350 Beijing service from Feb 2020
Posted
Singapore Airlines from February 2020 is launching Airbus A350-900XWB service to Beijing, effective from 01FEB20. SQ800/805 Singapore – Beijing Capital service will be served by A350 on daily basis, replacing 777-300ER aircraft. The airline operates this route 3 times daily.