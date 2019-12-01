Singapore Airlines in the first quarter of 2020 schedules additional Airbus A380 service on Singapore – Melbourne route, as SQ217/218. The A380 is scheduled to operate from 17FEB20 to 08MAR20 (SIN departure), replacing 777-300ER. SIA operates this route 5 daily overall.
SQ217 SIN1100 – 2125MEL 388 D
SQ218 MEL0105 – 0545SIN 388 D
Singapore Airlines Feb/Mar 2020 Melbourne aircraft changes
Posted
Singapore Airlines in the first quarter of 2020 schedules additional Airbus A380 service on Singapore – Melbourne route, as SQ217/218. The A380 is scheduled to operate from 17FEB20 to 08MAR20 (SIN departure), replacing 777-300ER. SIA operates this route 5 daily overall.