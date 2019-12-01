Jetstar Asia W19 Hong Kong frequency changes

By Jim Liu

Jetstar Asia in winter 2019/20 season is adjusting Singapore – Hong Kong frequencies, which saw overall service reduced to 5-6 weekly in the 4th quarter of 2019. Between January and March 2020, overall service will be reduced from 7 to 5 weekly.

28OCT19 – 17NOV19 6 weekly
29NOV19 – 07DEC19 6 weekly (Day x1)
09DEC19 – 16DEC19 5 weekly (Day x26)
07JAN20 – 15JAN20 5 weekly (Day x46)
15FEB20 – 23FEB20 5 weekly (Day x24)
24FEB20 – 03MAR20 5 weekly (Day x14)
04MAR20 – 12MAR20 5 weekly (Day x25)

3K697 SIN0930 – 1335HKG 320
3K698 HKG1425 – 1825SIN 320

