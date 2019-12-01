tigerair Taiwan S20 North East Asia service changes as of 29NOV19

tigerair Taiwan in recent schedule update filed service changes for summer 2020 season, mainly North East Asia. Planned service changes as follow.



Kaohsiung – Nagoya eff 29MAR20 Increase from 2 to 3 weekly

IT268 KHH1330 – 1745NGO 320 136

IT269 NGO1835 – 2055KHH 320 136



Kaohsiung – Osaka Kansai eff 29MAR20 Increase from 2 to 3 weekly

IT284 KHH0900 – 1300KIX 320 247

IT285 KIX1115 – 1340KHH 320 247



Taipei Taoyuan – Busan 26APR20 – 20MAY20 Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly

IT606 TPE1640 – 1955PUS 320 146

IT607 PUS2045 – 2210TPE 320 146



Taipei Taoyuan – Daegu 24APR20 – 15MAY20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly

IT610 TPE1635 – 1955TAE 320 2

IT611 TAE2045 – 2215TPE 320 2



Taipei Taoyuan – Seoul Incheon eff 29MAR20 Increase from 3 to 7 weekly

IT600 TPE2155 – 0130+1ICN 320 D

IT601 ICN0230 – 0405TPE 320 D