tigerair Taiwan in recent schedule update filed service changes for summer 2020 season, mainly North East Asia. Planned service changes as follow.
Kaohsiung – Nagoya eff 29MAR20 Increase from 2 to 3 weekly
IT268 KHH1330 – 1745NGO 320 136
IT269 NGO1835 – 2055KHH 320 136
Kaohsiung – Osaka Kansai eff 29MAR20 Increase from 2 to 3 weekly
IT284 KHH0900 – 1300KIX 320 247
IT285 KIX1115 – 1340KHH 320 247
Taipei Taoyuan – Busan 26APR20 – 20MAY20 Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly
IT606 TPE1640 – 1955PUS 320 146
IT607 PUS2045 – 2210TPE 320 146
Taipei Taoyuan – Daegu 24APR20 – 15MAY20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly
IT610 TPE1635 – 1955TAE 320 2
IT611 TAE2045 – 2215TPE 320 2
Taipei Taoyuan – Seoul Incheon eff 29MAR20 Increase from 3 to 7 weekly
IT600 TPE2155 – 0130+1ICN 320 D
IT601 ICN0230 – 0405TPE 320 D
tigerair Taiwan S20 North East Asia service changes as of 29NOV19
