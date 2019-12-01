SpiceJet extends Mumbai – Hong Kong suspension in W19

SpiceJet in recent update extended service suspension on Mumbai – Hong Kong route, previously scheduled to resume on 16DEC19. According to the airline’s web booking engine, this nonstop service between 16DEC19 and 28MAR20 is not available for reservation.



Previously filed schedule as follows.



SG041 BOM0140 – 0940HKG 737 D

SG042 HKG1215 – 1635BOM 737 D