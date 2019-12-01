Air China S20 London service changes as of 29NOV19

Air China in last week’s schedule update filed service changes for London, in summer 2020 season. Planned adjustment as follows.



Beijing Capital – London Heathrow eff 29MAR20 1 daily 777-300ER and 2 daily A330-200 service maintained, instead of previously filed 1 daily 777 and 2 daily A350-900XWB

CA787 PEK0735 – 1150LHR 330 D

CA937 PEK1410 – 1745LHR 773 D

CA855 PEK1615 – 2030LHR 330 D



CA788 LHR1520 – 0835+1PEK 330 D

CA938 LHR2025 – 1305+1PEK 773 D

CA856 LHR2240 – 1525+1PEK 330 D



Shanghai Pu Dong – London Gatwick eff 29MAR20 Operational day changes, 4 weekly A350-900XWB. 1 of 4 weekly service from Shanghai will move to later departure time

CA847 PVG0130 – 0635LGW 359 56

CA847 PVG0150 – 0655LGW 359 1

CA847 PVG0355 – 0900LGW 359 3



CA848 LGW1230 – 0640+1PVG 359 x247



The airline’s 3 weekly Chengdu – London Heathrow service with A330-200 remains unchanged.