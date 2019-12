TAP Air Portugal W20 Ponta Delgada – Boston frequency adjustment

TAP Air Portugal in winter 2020/21 season plans to adjust Ponta Delgada – Boston frequency, previously not covered on Airlineroute. From 24OCT20, this route will be served 3 weekly in winter season, instead of 5 in summer season. This route will be resumed on 04JUN20.

Following schedule is effective 01NOV20, subject to Government Approval.



TP219 PDL1525 – 1720BOS 32Q 146

TP220 BOS2210 – 0715+1PDL 32Q 146