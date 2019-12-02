China Eastern 1Q20 Shanghai Pu Dong – Tokyo Narita aircraft changes

China Eastern in the first quarter of 2020 is expanding capacity on Shanghai Pu Dong – Tokyo Narita route, where the airline schedules Airbus A330-200 aircraft on MU727/728, replacing A320. Aircraft changes is in effect from 10JAN20 to 18FEB20. The airline operates this route 4 times daily.



MU727 PVG0800 – 1200NRT 332 D

MU728 NRT1300 – 1550PVG 332 D