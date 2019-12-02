China Eastern 1Q20 Shanghai Pu Dong – Tokyo Narita aircraft changes

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

China Eastern in the first quarter of 2020 is expanding capacity on Shanghai Pu Dong – Tokyo Narita route, where the airline schedules Airbus A330-200 aircraft on MU727/728, replacing A320. Aircraft changes is in effect from 10JAN20 to 18FEB20. The airline operates this route 4 times daily.

MU727 PVG0800 – 1200NRT 332 D
MU728 NRT1300 – 1550PVG 332 D

Routes Asia 2018

Routes Asia 2020

The route development forum for Asia
Chiang Mai, Thailand  8 - 10 March 2020

Attracting senior decision makers from the region's air service development community, Routes Asia provides the perfect platform to expand your connections and discuss route development opportunities. Register your place today and join the region's leading airlines, airports, tourism authorities and industry influencers in Chiang Mai. 

Register my place

Share this article

Download CPH: A masterclass in route development

Routesonline finds out about Copenhagen Airport's connecting hub ambitions and route successes.

Download White Paper

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.