Shandong Airlines adds Jinan – Tokyo Haneda service from Jan 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Shandong Airlines from January 2020 is adding new route to Tokyo, as the airline opened bookings for Jinan – Tokyo Haneda route last week. From 07JAN20, Boeing 737-800 aircraft will operate this route 3 times weekly.

SC8887 TNA2020 – 0100+1HND 738 257
SC8888 HND0230 – 0510TNA 738 136