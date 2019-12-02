Shandong Airlines from January 2020 is adding new route to Tokyo, as the airline opened bookings for Jinan – Tokyo Haneda route last week. From 07JAN20, Boeing 737-800 aircraft will operate this route 3 times weekly.
SC8887 TNA2020 – 0100+1HND 738 257
SC8888 HND0230 – 0510TNA 738 136
Shandong Airlines adds Jinan – Tokyo Haneda service from Jan 2020
