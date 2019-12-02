Thai VietJet in late-December 2019 is launching new routes from Utapao, with service to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, on board Airbus A320 aircraft. Planned schedule as follows.
Utapao – Hanoi eff 23DEC19 4 weekly A320
VZ930 UTP0630 – 0815HAN 320 x246
VZ931 HAN0855 – 1055UTP 320 x246
Utapao – Ho Chi Minh City eff 23DEC19 1 daily A320
VZ970 UTP1125 – 1255SGN 320 D
VZ971 SGN1325 – 1440UTP 320 D
Thai VietJet Air adds Utapao – Vietnam routes in late-Dec 2019
Posted
Thai VietJet in late-December 2019 is launching new routes from Utapao, with service to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, on board Airbus A320 aircraft. Planned schedule as follows.