Turkish Airlines adds A350 Bangkok service from August 2020

Turkish Airlines in last week’s schedule update completed schedule changes for Istanbul – Bangkok service, between August and October 2020. Latest adjustment sees the airline confirms Airbus A350-900XWB service on TK068/069, operating 3 times weekly from 11AUG20. Previously, the Star Alliance carrier only filed one-way A350 flight from Bangkok, from 12AUG20.



The airline overall operates 3 daily flights.



TK068 IST0125 – 1500BKK 359 246

TK068 IST0125 – 1500BKK 333 x246



TK069 BKK2300 – 0520+1IST 359 246

TK069 BKK2300 – 0520+1IST 333 x246