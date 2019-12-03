Hainan Airlines 1H20 Mexico service suspensions

Hainan Airlines in the first half of 2020 plans to suspend service to Mexico, as the airline removed operational schedule from 28JAN20 to 17MAY20. The airline currently operates 2 weekly Beijing Capital – Tijuana – Mexico City service, with Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. Service is available for reservation on/after 18MAY20.



Following schedule is effective for the month of January 2020.



HU7925 PEK1905 – 1455TIJ1655 – 2200MEX 787 15

HU7926 MEX0005 – 0115TIJ0315 – 0815+1PEK 787 26

