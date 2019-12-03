TUIfly Belgium adds Lille – Tlemcen service from Feb 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

TUIfly Belgium in the first quarter of 2020 is adding new Algerian link from France, with 1 weekly Lille – Tlemcen service on board Boeing 737-700 aircraft. Service operates from 17FEB20 on Mondays. Following schedule is effective 17FEB20 – 23MAR20, while schedule on/after 30MAR20 varies.

TB6961 LIL1330 – 1615TLM 73W 1
TB6962 TLM1710 – 1955LIL 73W 1

About The Author...

Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.