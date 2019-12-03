TUIfly Belgium in the first quarter of 2020 is adding new Algerian link from France, with 1 weekly Lille – Tlemcen service on board Boeing 737-700 aircraft. Service operates from 17FEB20 on Mondays. Following schedule is effective 17FEB20 – 23MAR20, while schedule on/after 30MAR20 varies.
TB6961 LIL1330 – 1615TLM 73W 1
TB6962 TLM1710 – 1955LIL 73W 1
TUIfly Belgium adds Lille – Tlemcen service from Feb 2020
TUIfly Belgium in the first quarter of 2020 is adding new Algerian link from France, with 1 weekly Lille – Tlemcen service on board Boeing 737-700 aircraft. Service operates from 17FEB20 on Mondays. Following schedule is effective 17FEB20 – 23MAR20, while schedule on/after 30MAR20 varies.