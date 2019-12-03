Royal Air Maroc in January/February 2020 plans one-time service changes for Miami, as the airline schedule Marrakech – Miami route, instead of Casablanca – Miami. Planned one-time operation, not available for reservation, as follows.
AT4045 MIA1905 – 0905+1RAK 788 26JAN20
AT4044 RAK0700 – 1030MIA 788 02FEB20
Royal Air Maroc adds one-time Marrakech – Miami flight in 1Q20
