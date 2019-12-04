Delta W20 Seattle Trans-Pacific preliminary changes as of 01DEC19

Delta Air Lines in last week’s schedule update filed preliminary changes for Trans-Pacific routes from Seattle in winter 2020/21 season. Selected flights are now displaying Airbus A330-900neo aircraft operating.



Seattle – Beijing Capital eff 24OCT20 3 of 7 weekly operated by A330-900neo, replacing 767-300ER

Seattle – Tokyo Haneda eff 24OCT20 3 of 7 weekly operated by A330-900neo, replacing A350-900XWB



Additional changes expected in the next few weeks.