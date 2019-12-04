Iberia in the first quarter of 2020 filed limited-time Airbus A340-600 service on Madrid – Brussels route, instead of A320 Series and A330 aircraft. Planned A340-600 operation as follows.
IB3206 MAD0855 – 1155BRU 346 21JAN20 / 11FEB20
IB3214 MAD1605 – 1830BRU 346 23JAN20 / 06FEB20
IB3203 BRU1235 – 1500MAD 346 21JAN20 / 11FEB20
IB3205 BRU1950 – 2210MAD 346 23JAN20 / 06FEB20
Iberia adds limited-time A340-600 Brussels service in 1Q20
Posted
Iberia in the first quarter of 2020 filed limited-time Airbus A340-600 service on Madrid – Brussels route, instead of A320 Series and A330 aircraft. Planned A340-600 operation as follows.