American Airlines in recent schedule listing filed preliminary schedule for Philadelphia – Reykjavik Keflavik service, which would see the airline operates this route on year-round basis. Operational schedule on/after 25OCT20 has been filed, currently displaying daily Boeing 757 service in winter 2020.
Following schedule is effective from 01NOV20, further changes likely.
AA334 PHL2215 – 0900+1KEF 757 D
AA2066 KEF1100 – 1230PHL 757 D
American tentatively files year-round Philadelphia – Reykjavik service in W20
