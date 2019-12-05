El Al Israel Airlines S20 Hong Kong aircraft changes as of 04DEC19

By Jim Liu

Posted

El Al Israel Airlines in recent schedule update filed aircraft changes for Tel Aviv – Hong Kong route, which sees the addition of Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner service in summer 2020 season. For majority of summer season, 2 of 5 weekly service will be operated by Boeing 787-8, instead of -9, from 29MAR20.

Following schedule effective for the month of May 2020, as selected weeks in summer season see operational day variations.

LY075 TLV2300 – 1400+1HKG 788 24
LY075 TLV2300 – 1400+1HKG 789 367

LY076 HKG1645 – 2300TLV 789 17
LY076 HKG1645 – 2300TLV 788 3
LY078 HKG2100 – 0315+1TLV 788 6
LY078 HKG2100 – 0315+1TLV 789 4