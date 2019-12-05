Nok Air plans Hiroshima service from late-Dec 2019

Nok Air from late-December 2019 plans to launch scheduled service to Japan, as the airline opened reservation for Bangkok Don Mueang – Hiroshima route. The airline’s Boeing 737-800 aircraft will operate this route 3 times weekly, effective 18DEC19.
DD3302 DMK0230 – 1000HIJ 738 357
DD3303 HIJ1100 – 1515DMK 738 357
