Turkish Airlines plans Taipei frequency increase in W20

Turkish Airlines in winter 2020/21 season intends to increase service on Istanbul – Taipei Taoyuan route, which sees service operates daily, instead of 6 weekly. The airline traditionally operates this route 7 weekly in summer, 6 weekly in winter season.
Planned service increase is scheduled from 27OCT20.
TK024 IST0200 – 1745TPE 77W D
TK025 TPE2205 – 0600+1IST 77W D
