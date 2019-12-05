Nepal Airlines closes Osaka reservations in March 2020

Nepal Airlines in recent inventory update closed reservation for Kathmandu – Osaka Kansai route, for the month of March 2020. Reservation for travel from 03MAR20 to 17MAR20, as well as 28MAR20, is no longer available. Additionally the airline’s previously filed schedules there are no service scheduled on 21MAR20 and 24MAR20.



RA411 KTM0230 – 1140KIX 330 26

RA412 KIX1340 – 1820KTM 330 26



The airline's summer 2020 schedule on/after 29MAR20 remains pending.