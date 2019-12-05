Nepal Airlines closes Osaka reservations in March 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Nepal Airlines in recent inventory update closed reservation for Kathmandu – Osaka Kansai route, for the month of March 2020. Reservation for travel from 03MAR20 to 17MAR20, as well as 28MAR20, is no longer available. Additionally the airline’s previously filed schedules there are no service scheduled on 21MAR20 and 24MAR20.

RA411 KTM0230 – 1140KIX 330 26
RA412 KIX1340 – 1820KTM 330 26

The airline's summer 2020 schedule on/after 29MAR20 remains pending.

Routes Asia 2018

Routes Asia 2020

The route development forum for Asia
Chiang Mai, Thailand  8 - 10 March 2020

Attracting senior decision makers from the region's air service development community, Routes Asia provides the perfect platform to expand your connections and discuss route development opportunities. Register your place today and join the region's leading airlines, airports, tourism authorities and industry influencers in Chiang Mai. 

Register my place

Share this article

Download CPH: A masterclass in route development

Routesonline finds out about Copenhagen Airport's connecting hub ambitions and route successes.

Download White Paper

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.