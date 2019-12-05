Lufthansa adds A330 Frankfurt – Munich service in Jan 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Lufthansa during the month of January 2020 plans Airbus A330-300 service on Frankfurt – Munich route, mostly operating on weekdays flight. Planned A330-300 operation as follows.

LH096/101
07JAN20 – 16JAN20 Day 24
20JAN20 – 30JAN20 Day x567

LH106/111
07JAN20 – 09JAN20 Day 24
14JAN20 – 21JAN20 Day 124
22JAN20 – 30JAN20 Day x567

LH114/119
17JAN20 – 31JAN20 Day 5