Lufthansa during the month of January 2020 plans Airbus A330-300 service on Frankfurt – Munich route, mostly operating on weekdays flight. Planned A330-300 operation as follows.
LH096/101
07JAN20 – 16JAN20 Day 24
20JAN20 – 30JAN20 Day x567
LH106/111
07JAN20 – 09JAN20 Day 24
14JAN20 – 21JAN20 Day 124
22JAN20 – 30JAN20 Day x567
LH114/119
17JAN20 – 31JAN20 Day 5
Lufthansa adds A330 Frankfurt – Munich service in Jan 2020
Posted
Lufthansa during the month of January 2020 plans Airbus A330-300 service on Frankfurt – Munich route, mostly operating on weekdays flight. Planned A330-300 operation as follows.