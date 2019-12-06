China Southern Dec 2019 - Mar 2020 Hong Kong service changes as of 05DEC19

China Southern in the last few days extended Hong Kong service changes until late-March 2020. Planned changes as follows.



Beijing Daxing – Hong Kong eff 25DEC19 Reservation closed until 28MAR20, 1 daily A320

Shenyang – Hong Kong eff 22DEC19 Planned service resumption cancelled, 3 weekly A320

Wuhan – Hong Kong eff 01JAN20 Planned service resumption cancelled, 1 daily 737-800

Yiwu – Hong Kong eff 04JAN20 Planned service resumption cancelled, 2 weekly 737-800



The carrier for the remainder of winter season will continue to operate 2 weekly Meixian – Hong Kong flights, with Embrar E190 aircraft.