KLM in recent schedule update filed preliminary aircraft changes for Amsterdam – Beijing Capital route, for the first half of winter 2020/21 season. Preliminary listing currently displays the Skyteam member schedules Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner service, from 25OCT20 to 28NOV20, replacing 777-200ER.
KL897 AMS1730 – 0955+1PEK 789 D
KL898 PEK1150 – 1525AMS 789 D
KLM 4Q20 Beijing aircraft changes as of 05DEC19
