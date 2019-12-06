VietJet Air further expands Seoul service in Jan 2020

VietJet Air in January 2020 further expands service to Seoul, as it begins service from Da Lat, while expanding service from Phu Quoc. Planned increase as follows.



Da Lat – Seoul Incheon eff 15JAN20 4 weekly A320

VJ944 DLI1710 – 2355ICN 320 x145

VJ945 ICN0230 – 0550DLI 320 x256



Phu Quoc – Seoul Incheon eff 08JAN20 Increase from 1 to 2 daily

VJ974 PQC1530 – 2245ICN 320 D

VJ978 PQC1715 – 0030+1ICN 320 D



VJ975 ICN0145 – 0535PQC 320 D

VJ979 ICN0210 – 0600PQ 320 D



Previously reported, the airline is adding Can Tho – Seoul Incheon service from 16JAN20, with A320 operating 3 times weekly.