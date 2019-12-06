tigerair Taiwan today (06DEC19) announced the launch of its 15th Japanese destination, as the airline schedules Taipei Taoyuan – Niigata route. From 30MAR20, Airbus A320 aircraft to operate this route twice weekly.
IT228 TPE1345 – 1800KIJ 320 15
IT229 KIJ1850 – 2125TPE 320 15
tigerair Taiwan adds Niigata service from late-March 2020
