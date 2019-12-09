Ethiopian Airlines from mid-December 2019 once adjusts service to Kisangani, which sees the airline operates Addis Ababa – Entebbe – Kisangani route. From 15DEC19, Boeing 737-700 operates this routing once weekly.
ET833 ADD1000 – 1205EBB1255 – 1255FKI 73W 4
ET832 FKI1450 – 1650EBB1740 – 1950ADD 73W 4
Ethiopian continues to operate Addis Ababa – Kisangani – Goma – Addis Ababa routing on Sundays.
Ethiopian Airlines adjusts Kisangani service from mid-Dec 2019
Posted
Ethiopian Airlines from mid-December 2019 once adjusts service to Kisangani, which sees the airline operates Addis Ababa – Entebbe – Kisangani route. From 15DEC19, Boeing 737-700 operates this routing once weekly.