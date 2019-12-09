TUIfly Belgium Constantine service changes from Feb 2020

TUIfly Belgium in February 2020 is adjusting service between Belgium and Constantine in Algeria, reflected in OAG schedules update. From 18FEB20, the airline will operate 1 weekly Brussels South Charleroi – Constantine – Algiers – Brussels South Charleroi routing, on board Boeing 737-800 or Smartlynx Airbus A320 aircraft. This routing replaces Brussels South Charleroi – Constantine – Bejaia – Brussels South Charleroi routing.



Following service scheduled from 25FEB20 to 28MAR20. Note this routing does not operate from 16JUN20 to 29SEP20.



TB3444 CRL1500 – 1730CZL1825 – 1920ALG2015 – 2255CRL 73H 2