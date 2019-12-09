Iberia in recent schedule update further revised planned Airbus A350-900XWB service for Madrid – Bogota service. The oneWorld carrier now plans to operate the A350 on daily basis as IB6585/6586, from 11SEP20. Additional changes remain highly possible.
IB6585 MAD1210 – 1550BOG 359 D
IB6587 MAD1720 – 2100BOG 346 137
IB6586 BOG1730 – 1025+1MAD 359 D
IB6588 BOG2240 – 1535+1MAD 346 137
Iberia moves A350 Bogota service to Sep 2020
