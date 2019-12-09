British Airways S20 London Heathrow Long-Haul changes as of 06DEC19

British Airways in the last few weeks filed additional changes to its planned long-haul service from London Heathrow, for summer 2020 season. Latest adjustment up to 06DEC19 as follows.



London Heathrow – Beijing Daxing 777-200ER replaces -300ER on following dates: 01SEP20 / 27SEP20 / 11OCT20 / 18OCT20

London Heathrow – Buenos Aires Ezeiza 07APR20 – 25MAY20 Service reduces from 7 to 6 weekly (5 weekly for week of 28APR20, 6 weekly 07OCT20 – 21OCT20)

London Heathrow – Delhi

29MAR20 – 31AUG20 BA143/142 747-400 replaces 777-200ER (No changes)

eff 09SEP20 BA143/142 3-class 777-200ER replaces 4-class aircraft



London Heathrow – Doha 787-8 replaces -9 during following:

20MAY20 – 23MAY20 Day 36

09OCT20 – 23OCT20 Day 35



London Heathrow – Hong Kong Temporary service reduction from 14 to 12-13 weekly, pending on operational period:

BA031/032 01JUN20 – 14JUN20 Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly, A380 operating

BA027/028

11MAY20 – 26MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

17AUG20 – 30AUG20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly



London Heathrow – Houston eff 29MAR20 Additional operational aircraft changes

BA195/194 747-400 replaced by 777-200ER / 787-9 (Previous plan: 777-200ER only)

29MAR20 – 03AUG20 777-200ER

05AUG20 – 24OCT20 787-9 (Selected dates operated by 777-200ER: 12SEP20 / 13SEP20 / 20SEP20 / 21SEP20)



BA197/196 777-200ER/787-9 operating, replacing previously filed 787-9

29MAR20 – 30MAY20 787-9

31MAY20 – 24OCT20 777-200ER (787-9 19OCT20 – 21OCT20)



London Heathrow – Los Angeles 31MAY20 – 26JUN20 BA283/282 A380 replaces 747-400 (Previous plan: 01OCT20 – 24OCT20)

London Heathrow – Mumbai eff 29MAR20 Planned service reduction from 21 to 19 weekly unchanged. Latest aircraft adjustment for BA135/134 as follows:

29MAR20 – 04AUG20 787-9 (Following scheduled with 787-8: 04APR20 / 11APR20 / 30JUN20 / 01JUL20 / 21JUL20 – 26JUL20, Day x14)

05AUG20 – 24OCT20 777-200ER (Following scheduled with 787-9: 01SEP20 / 02SEP20 / 13SEP20 – 23SEP20 Day x14 / 04OCT20 – 24OCT20 Day x14)



Following adjustment unchanged:

BA139/138 eff 29MAR20 747-400 replaces 777-200ER

BA199/198 31MAY20 – 26JUN20 747-400 replaces 777-200ER



London Heathrow – Riyadh 24APR20 – 16MAY20 777-200ER replaces 747-400

London Heathrow – San Jose CA eff 29MAR20 747-400 replaces 787-9, 1 daily

London Heathrow – Shanghai Pu Dong Selected flights operated by 3-class 777-200ER, instead of 4-class aircraft

London Heathrow – Singapore 18MAY20 – 07JUN20 BA011/012 Reduces from 7 to 6 weekly, A380 operating



Planned new 4-class 777-200ER to operate following routes during summer season (specific flights/periods not listed here):

London Heathrow – Abuja

London Heathrow – Abu Dhabi

London Heathrow – Bahrain – Dammam

London Heathrow – Moscow Domodedovo

London Heathrow – Nassau – Grand Cayman

London Heathrow – Newark

London Heathrow – Toronto



Planned new 4-class 777-300ER (F8J76W40Y130) set to enter operation in the 3rd quarter of 2020,on London Heathrow – New York JFK route:

BA175/116 05SEP20 / 03OCT20 / 10OCT20 / 19OCT20 – 24OCT20

BA173/112 01AUG20 – 24OCT20

BA115/176 02SEP20 – 23OCT20 (Day x6)

BA113/114 16OCT20 / 17OCT20



Previously reported changes:

London Heathrow – Abu Dhabi eff 29MAR20 777-200ER replaces 787-9, 1 daily. Selected flights operated 3-class aircraft from 15JUN20)

London Heathrow – Atlanta eff 29MAR20 787-9 replaces 777-200ER, 1 daily

London Heathrow – Bangkok eff 30JUN20 787-9 replaces 777-200ER, 1 daily (Selected dates in October 2020 operated by 787-8)

London Heathrow – Calgary Service operates until 03OCT20 for summer 2020 season. 787-8/-9 operating

London Heathrow – Chennai eff 04APR20 1 of 7 weekly operated by 787-9, replacing -8

London Heathrow – Dubai eff 29MAR20 BA109/108 currently listed as 3-class 777-200ER service

London Heathrow – Hyderabad eff 29MAR20 4-5 of 7 weekly operated by 787-9, replacing -8

London Heathrow – Miami eff 29MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily, BA211/210 cancelled

London Heathrow – Muscat Service operates from 01APR20 to 18APR20 for summer season

London Heathrow – Nassau – Grand Cayman eff 31MAR20 Increase from 4 to 5 weekly, 777-200ER operating (Except September)

London Heathrow – Newark eff 29MAR20 BA189/188 Day 7 operated by 3-class 777-200ER, instead of 4-class aircraft

London Heathrow – New Orleans eff 31MAR20 Increase from 5 to 6 weekly, new flight operates on Tuesdays (Except 12AUG20 – 01SEP20. Selected Tuesdays operated by 787-9, instead of -8)

London Heathrow – New York JFK eff 04APR20 BA115/176 cancelled on Saturdays (Overall service reduced from 56 to 55 weekly)

London Heathrow – Philadelphia eff 29MAR20 Operational aircraft changes

BA067/066 3-class 777-200ER replaces 747-400

BA069/068 1 of 3 weekly operated by 787-9, replacing 4-class 777-200ER



London Heathrow – Phoenix eff 29MAR20 777-300ER replaces 747-400, 1 daily

London Heathrow – San Diego eff 29MAR20 747-400 continues operating in summer season, replacing 777-300ER in S19

London Heathrow – Seoul Incheon eff 01SEP20 787-9 replaces -8, First Class cabin not available for sale

London Heathrow – Tel Aviv eff 29MAR20 BA167/166 currently listed as 3-class 777-200ER service

London Heathrow – Tokyo Narita 10JUL20 – 13AUG20 777-300ER replaces 787-9, 1 daily