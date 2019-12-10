Cabo Verde Airlines revises Lagos frequencies from mid-Dec 2019

By Jim Liu

Posted

Cabo Verde Airlines yesterday (09DEC19) commenced service to Nigeria, operating Ilha do Sal – Lagos route, on board Boeing 757 aircraft. The airline originally filed 5 weekly flight, however the airline has revised service to 4 weekly, in recent schedule update.

VR628 SID2050 – 0310+1LOS 752 46
VR628 SID2105 – 0320+1LOS 752 2
VR628 SID2205 – 0425+1LOS 752 1

VR629 LOS0425 – 0640SID 752 357
VR629 LOS0525 – 0745SID 752 2

Share this article

About The Author...

Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.