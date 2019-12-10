Cabo Verde Airlines yesterday (09DEC19) commenced service to Nigeria, operating Ilha do Sal – Lagos route, on board Boeing 757 aircraft. The airline originally filed 5 weekly flight, however the airline has revised service to 4 weekly, in recent schedule update.
VR628 SID2050 – 0310+1LOS 752 46
VR628 SID2105 – 0320+1LOS 752 2
VR628 SID2205 – 0425+1LOS 752 1
VR629 LOS0425 – 0640SID 752 357
VR629 LOS0525 – 0745SID 752 2
Cabo Verde Airlines revises Lagos frequencies from mid-Dec 2019
