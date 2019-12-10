TUIfly Maroc adds Agadir – Toulouse flights from Dec 2019

TUIfly Maroc from 19DEC19 is adjusting French service from Agadir, operating Agadir – Bordeaux – Toulouse – Agadir routing, on board Embraer E190 aircraft. This routing operates once weekly.



TB7122 BOD1855 – 2005TLS2035 – 2335AGA E90 4

TB7121 AGA1520 – 1830BOD E90 4



Based on schedule listing in the OAG, the airline in summer 2020 season will continue to operate this triangle routing once weekly, while adding dedicated Agadir – Toulouse flight from 06APR20, as 2nd weekly service. The OAG lists new flight operated by 737-800.



TB7571 AGA0600 – 0940TLS 73H 1

TB7572 TLS1035 – 1225AGA 73H 1