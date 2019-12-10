TUIfly Maroc adds Agadir – Toulouse flights from Dec 2019

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

TUIfly Maroc from 19DEC19 is adjusting French service from Agadir, operating Agadir – Bordeaux – Toulouse – Agadir routing, on board Embraer E190 aircraft. This routing operates once weekly.

TB7122 BOD1855 – 2005TLS2035 – 2335AGA E90 4
TB7121 AGA1520 – 1830BOD E90 4

Based on schedule listing in the OAG, the airline in summer 2020 season will continue to operate this triangle routing once weekly, while adding dedicated Agadir – Toulouse flight from 06APR20, as 2nd weekly service. The OAG lists new flight operated by 737-800.

TB7571 AGA0600 – 0940TLS 73H 1
TB7572 TLS1035 – 1225AGA 73H 1

Routes Africa 2019

The route development forum for Africa
Routes recognises the importance of enhancing intra-Africa air connectivity to stimulate economic development across the region.

Find out more

Share this article

Download CPH: A masterclass in route development

Routesonline finds out about Copenhagen Airport's connecting hub ambitions and route successes.

Download White Paper

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.