SAS resumes Tokyo Haneda service from late-March 2020

SAS on mid-day Monday (09DEC19) filed service changes for Copenhagen – Tokyo Narita, as the airline once again operates service to Tokyo Haneda from 29MAR20, replacing Tokyo Narita. Initially service operates with a mix of A330/340, switching to A340/350 from 09JUN20.



SK983 CPH1405 – 0755+1HND EQV D

SK984 HND1150 – 1610CPH EQV D



The following was the summer 1978 preliminary routing for Tokyo Haneda, prior to the move to Tokyo Narita, taken from OAG Worldwide Edition, December 1977.



SK981/982 1 weekly DC8 Copenhagen – Moscow Sheremetyevo – Tokyo Haneda

SK983/984 1 weekly DC8 Copenhagen – Athens – Kuwait City – Bangkok – Manila – Tokyo Haneda

SK985/986 1 weekly DC8 Copenhagen – Athens – Kuwait City – Calcutta – Bangkok – Manila – Tokyo Haneda

SK989/980 2 weekly DC10 Copenhagen – Anchorage – Tokyo Haneda